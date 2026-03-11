Canaan (LON:CAN) Trading Down 19.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Canaan Inc (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) fell 19.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 236.40 and last traded at GBX 238.40. 3,752,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,982,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295.90.

Canaan Trading Down 19.4%

The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 258.98.

Canaan (LON:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.30%.

About Canaan

Founded as a French subscription-TV channel 40 years ago, CANAL+ is now a global media and entertainment company. Following its acquisition of MultiChoice Group, a leading entertainment platform in Africa, the combined Group has 40 million subscribers, operates in over 70 countries and has approximately 17,000 employees. CANAL+ is one of the largest media companies in Europe, the market leader in Africa and has a globally recognised brand (Top 50 Most Valuable French Brands, globally. Source: Kantar BrandZ, 2025).

CANAL+ operates across the entire audio-visual value chain, including production, broadcast, distribution and aggregation.

