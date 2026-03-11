Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.72 and last traded at GBX 4.72. 89,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 900,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20.

Gem Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.55.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

