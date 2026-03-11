London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.50 and traded as low as GBX 2. London & Associated Properties shares last traded at GBX 3.50, with a volume of 1,080,385 shares trading hands.

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland. LAMS, LAP's directly owned subsidiary, is an property asset manager that carries out both asset management and property management for third parties. These parties have included the Lloyds Bank, NAMA, Deloittes and Grant Thornton as well as the joint ventures in which LAP has invested.

