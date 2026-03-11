Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 383.69 and traded as low as GBX 356.87. Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 364, with a volume of 21,062 shares traded.

Strategic Equity Capital Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 383.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.12. The company has a market capitalization of £136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The investment trust reported GBX 12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strategic Equity Capital had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 33.47%.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth. The team looks to find companies with the potential to double shareholder value every five years.

SEC listed on the London Stock Exchange on 19 July 2005, having raised funds from a range of investors including institutions, pension funds and private banks.

