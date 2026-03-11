Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Up 221.2% in February

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 663,884 shares, a growth of 221.2% from the February 12th total of 206,718 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,297,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,297,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Societe Generale Group Price Performance

Shares of SCGLY opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.75. Societe Generale Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Societe Generale Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Societe Generale Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Societe Generale Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

