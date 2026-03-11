Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 89.8% in February

Sage Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 198 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the February 12th total of 1,942 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 145,803 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sage Group Trading Down 2.4%

SGPYY opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. Sage Group has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Sage Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sage Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.