Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 463,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 91,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 25.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.81.

About Opawica Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec. It also holds 100% interests in the Cornwall Property located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.