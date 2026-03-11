Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) shot up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 463,107 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 91,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Opawica Explorations Stock Up 25.0%
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.81.
About Opawica Explorations
Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec. It also holds 100% interests in the Cornwall Property located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Opawica Explorations
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.