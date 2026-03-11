CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 46.8% – Here’s Why

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) rose 46.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.38 and last traded at GBX 16.15. Approximately 1,566,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,380,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.
CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.86.
About CleanTech Lithium
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production.
