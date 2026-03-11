CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 46.8% – Here’s Why

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) rose 46.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.38 and last traded at GBX 16.15. Approximately 1,566,093 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,380,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.86.

Get CleanTech Lithium alerts:

About CleanTech Lithium

(Get Free Report)

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of ‘green’ lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanTech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanTech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.