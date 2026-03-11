Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,238 and traded as low as GBX 1,230. Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,238, with a volume of 8,457,898 shares trading hands.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,026.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,238 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -141.86.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose. Its core marketed products include SUBLOCADE and SUBUTEX PRO buprenorphine extended-release monthly injections; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film; SUBOXONE, a buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual tablet; and SUBUTEX, a buprenorphine sublingual tablet for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

