Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 1289453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAZE shares. Wall Street Zen cut Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.47.

In other news, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $526,119.70. This trade represents a 43.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,792.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

