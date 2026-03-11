Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,075 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the February 12th total of 14,990 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,220 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sino Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sino Land has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sino Land

Sino Land Price Performance

Sino Land Company Profile

Shares of SNLAY opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Sino Land has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.