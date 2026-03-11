Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $103.42

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.4167.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. Crocs has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,119,066.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Crocs by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.