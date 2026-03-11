Head to Head Review: Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) vs. Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE)

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) and Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slide Insurance and Exzeo Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slide Insurance $1.16 billion 1.90 $443.96 million $2.58 6.86 Exzeo Group $216.98 million 6.38 $82.75 million $0.50 30.44

Profitability

Slide Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Exzeo Group. Slide Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exzeo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Slide Insurance and Exzeo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slide Insurance N/A N/A N/A Exzeo Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Slide Insurance and Exzeo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slide Insurance 0 2 6 0 2.75 Exzeo Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Slide Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 37.85%. Exzeo Group has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.83%. Given Exzeo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exzeo Group is more favorable than Slide Insurance.

Summary

Slide Insurance beats Exzeo Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries. We do not depend on any one key product or product line within the coastal specialty homeowners insurance market. We control all aspects of our value chain, including technology, underwriting, actuarial, distribution, claims and risk management which allows us to maximize profitability while maintaining disciplined underwriting standards. Our goal is to deliver long-term value for stockholders by focusing on underserved, coastal specialty markets where market capacity is limited and demand for insurance products is high. Coastal specialty market demand for insurance products has increased over the last few years as the larger, national insurance carriers have reduced their underwriting capacity in such markets which has created a unique market opportunity for us to capitalize on the imbalance of supply and demand. A prime example of this market shift is Florida, where large national carriers have reduced their market share of premium from 62% in 1999 to 28% in 2022, creating an opportunity for accretive expansion. We have built a highly entrepreneurial company that we believe can identify and execute on such opportunities faster and more profitably than our competitors. We believe we have a significant technological advantage that allows us to assess, manage and price risk for individual and bulk policy acquisitions. Our technology is built to estimate future costs of policies and compare it back to our base rates to better understand profitability in real time on an individual risk basis and to assess large and/or bulk transactions. This technology permits us to only select policies that we believe to be profitable based on future reinsurance and all other perils (“AOP”) costs. Our underwriting technology has been an important component of our success and is backed by our proprietary $6 trillion total insured value (“TIV”) underwriting and claims dataset, which provides us with real-time intelligence to drive superior decision making. We believe that traditional markets inefficiently and inaccurately underwrite coastal specialty risks without properly understanding prospective loss ratios and reinsurance costs. We believe other insurance companies do not have the same ability to assess these metrics in real time and their technology limits their ability to consistently select profitable policies. We believe our underwriting technology allows us to more accurately assess the future cost of each policy, which enables us to focus on profitable growth opportunities often overlooked or mispriced by our competitors. We believe our proprietary technology combined with our highly experienced and entrepreneurial leadership team allow us to make better underwriting decisions that generate higher margins for our business. We market and write insurance policies through two channels: our independent agents and DTC. As we continue to scale our operations, we anticipate that our DTC distribution will grow as well through our focus on accretive market opportunities. We have significantly grown our business and scaled it profitably in our targeted coastal specialty markets by leveraging our seasoned management team, technology and strong balance sheet. We have grown our shareholders’ equity from $102 million at the end of 2021 to $433 million at the end of 2024, a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 62%. In this same time period, we have grown from $0 of in force premium to $1,334 million at the end of 2024, while running an average consolidated combined ratio of 80.3%. Our return on equity and combined ratio were 46.9% and 79.0% for 2023, and 60.0% and 72.3% for 2024, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, we had gross premiums written of $245 million and $278 million, policy fees of $1 million and $2 million, consolidated combined ratio of 66.7% and 58.9% and net income of $55 million and $93 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, we had total assets of $1.9 billion, shareholders’ equity of approximately $532 million and tangible shareholders’ equity of approximately $524 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we had a return on equity of 19.2% and a return on tangible equity of 19.5%. For the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, we had gross premiums written of $875 million and $1,334 million, policy fees of $3 million and $7 million, consolidated combined ratio of 79.0% and 72.3% and net income of $87 million and $201 million respectively. As of December 31, 2024, we had total assets of $1.9 billion, shareholders’ equity of approximately $433 million and tangible shareholders’ equity of approximately $423 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, we had a return on equity of 60.0% and a return on tangible equity of 62.6%. Our principal executive offices are located in Tampa, Florida.

About Exzeo Group

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain. Through the Exzeo Platform, Exzeo provides technology-based solutions and services for all operational and administrative activities and functions needed by P&C insurance carriers and their agents, including quoting and underwriting, policy management, claims processing management, data reporting, and financial reporting. As a result, the Exzeo Platform streamlines and automates the interaction between insurance carriers and their policyholders. Exzeo was established in 2012 as the technology and innovation division of HCI Group, Inc., or HCI, a leading underwriter of homeowners insurance in Florida and 12 other states. Exzeo’s initial customers are insurance carriers or their managing general agent that are owned or managed by HCI and its subsidiaries, and Exzeo has derived substantially all of its revenues to date from such customers. In addition to working with existing customers to expand their business, Exzeo intends to develop new customer partnerships with additional carriers and their agents by introducing them to the advantage of our technology. Exzeo was founded with a clear mission: to develop a platform that enhances underwriting margins, reduces operating expenses, enables rapid expansion across both geographic markets and product lines, and delivers a streamlined, user-friendly experience for both carriers and policyholders. Exzeo’s data-centric technology and mission inspired its name, which is derived from the combination of three words that describe the “Big Data” it collects and utilizes in its products and services: Exabyte (a million trillion – 1018– bytes), Zettabyte (1021 bytes) and Yottabyte (1024 bytes). Exzeo generates revenue from underwriting and management services, claim services, and other technology services that are provided through and powered by the Exzeo Platform. Exzeo provides its solutions and technologies to customers under contracts with a variable fee structure that is typically based on a percentage of premium managed through the Exzeo Platform. Exzeo believes that this fee structure is beneficial to customers because it is designed to allow customers to scale while optimizing for operational efficiencies and without significant up-front technology expenditures. We currently hold insurance agency or managing general agent licenses, as appropriate, in 29 states. Through the Exzeo Platform, we currently provide services in the following 13 states in which our customers have operations: Florida, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah. We intend to expand our operations (and obtain additional licenses as needed) in the 21 remaining states based upon growth plans of our existing customers or the existing geographies and growth plans of new customers with which we engage. Exzeo Group, Inc. is the registrant and the issuer of the common stock being sold in this offering. Our corporate headquarters is located in Tampa, FL.

