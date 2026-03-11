Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $55,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 271.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,925,000 after buying an additional 812,634 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 221.8% in the third quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 55,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 25.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $60.00 price objective on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Pegasystems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Pegasystems Stock Down 3.2%

PEGA opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,205,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

