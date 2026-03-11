EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 123,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $63,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,774 shares of company stock worth $945,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

