NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Cut by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,507,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,038,180 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 5.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,214,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.64.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,618,547 shares in the company, valued at $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,168,120 shares of company stock worth $210,900,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

