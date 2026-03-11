Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $260.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

