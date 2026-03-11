SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 9.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,120 shares of company stock worth $210,900,814. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citic Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.64.

NVIDIA stock opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

