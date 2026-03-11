SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 9.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 846,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,168,120 shares of company stock worth $210,900,814. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVIDIA Price Performance
NVIDIA stock opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.
Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia made a significant multi-year investment and chip-supply pact with Mira Murati’s Thinking Machines Lab — the startup agreed to deploy at least one gigawatt of Nvidia’s next?gen systems, a clear signal of durable hyperscaler/frontrunner demand for NVIDIA compute. AI startup Thinking Machines clinches capital and a major chip supply deal from Nvidia
- Positive Sentiment: NTT DATA announced enterprise “AI factories” built on NVIDIA AI Enterprise software (NeMo, NIM microservices), expanding opportunities for NVIDIA’s stack in healthcare, manufacturing and regulated environments — a commercialization pathway for repeatable, enterprise GPU deployments. NTT DATA Unveils NVIDIA-Powered Enterprise AI Factories to Support Secure AI Adoption and Help Clients Drive Measurable ROI
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI’s CEO publicly thanked Jensen Huang for Nvidia’s rapid capacity ramp at AWS, underscoring strong, real-world demand from leading AI model providers and reinforcing NVIDIA’s central role in cloud AI infrastructure. Sam Altman Thanks Jensen Huang As Nvidia Ramps AI Capacity ‘Like Mad’ For OpenAI On Amazon Web Services: ‘Very Grateful’
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media are recommending accumulation ahead of Nvidia’s GTC event next week, which is expected to showcase new chips, networking and software that could sustain enterprise AI spending — a near-term informational catalyst. Buy Nvidia ahead of its pivotal AI conference, analysts say
- Neutral Sentiment: Nvidia-backed infrastructure plays continue to attract capital (Nscale raised funding) and the company’s ecosystem investments aim to secure optics and other supply-chain elements — supportive for long-term demand but incremental to near-term earnings. Nvidia-backed Nscale raises $2 Billion to expand AI infrastructure
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentaries highlighting Nvidia’s 60% YTD+/year growth reinforce investor enthusiasm, but they mostly summarize fundamentals rather than adding new, market-moving data. What’s Behind The 60% Rise In Nvidia Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analysis flags “narrative noise” — concerns about China revenue sustainability, smaller-than-usual beats and capital deployment — issues that could limit upside if investor sentiment shifts. Nvidia: Regime Change And Narrative Noise (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Speculative downside scenarios and technical-calls forecasting sharp pullbacks remain in the press — these amplify headline risk and could trigger short-term volatility around macro or supply?control headlines. Nvidia to crash to $115 on this date, expert predicts ?
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
