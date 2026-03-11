Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $66.19 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $66,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $195.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $122.48 and a 12 month high of $212.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

