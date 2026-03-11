Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 208,135 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,299,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $59,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 380.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 187.5% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.14%.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 1,373 shares of FirstEnergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $69,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid?Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.