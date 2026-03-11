Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,764,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.94% of TE Connectivity worth $606,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,292,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,458,766,000 after buying an additional 410,910 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,039,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,874,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,928,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,180,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,028,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,185,474,000 after acquiring an additional 464,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $250.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.07. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

