Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,006,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,086,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.63.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

