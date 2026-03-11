ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) versus Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Head to Head Review

ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) and Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZipLink and Trivago N.V. ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZipLink N/A N/A N/A Trivago N.V. ADS 2.28% 7.90% 4.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ZipLink and Trivago N.V. ADS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZipLink 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trivago N.V. ADS 1 4 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trivago N.V. ADS has a consensus price target of $3.87, suggesting a potential upside of 33.45%. Given Trivago N.V. ADS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trivago N.V. ADS is more favorable than ZipLink.

4.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Trivago N.V. ADS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZipLink and Trivago N.V. ADS”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trivago N.V. ADS $620.90 million 0.33 $12.69 million $0.05 58.00

Trivago N.V. ADS has higher revenue and earnings than ZipLink.

Summary

Trivago N.V. ADS beats ZipLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZipLink

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Trivago N.V. ADS

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps. In addition, it offers access to its platform through various localized websites and apps in various languages. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

