Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $217,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.36.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

