Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,833 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Lumentum were worth $264,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 66,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,812,934.31. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock valued at $38,851,343. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LITE stock opened at $672.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 206.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $783.80.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $350.00 price objective on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.07.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

