Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,523 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $384,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 24,598.5% in the second quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,073,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,057,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 63.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,670,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,462,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,866,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,995,000 after purchasing an additional 99,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RACE opened at $346.37 on Wednesday. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $328.00 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.59 and a 200 day moving average of $400.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $3.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $3.13. This represents a yield of 99.0%.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price target on Ferrari in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.61.

Positive Sentiment: Company is actively repurchasing shares as part of a multi-year ~€3.5 billion buyback program; Ferrari reported purchases under the first €250m tranche, a clear cash-return driver that supports EPS and valuation. Read More.

Company is actively repurchasing shares as part of a multi-year ~€3.5 billion buyback program; Ferrari reported purchases under the first €250m tranche, a clear cash-return driver that supports EPS and valuation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/press pieces reinforce Ferrari’s luxury, scarcity-driven pricing power—arguing the stock trades more like a collectible asset than a volume carmaker—supporting a premium multiple. Read More.

Analyst/press pieces reinforce Ferrari’s luxury, scarcity-driven pricing power—arguing the stock trades more like a collectible asset than a volume carmaker—supporting a premium multiple. Read More. Positive Sentiment: External praise from competitors (e.g., Lando Norris saying Ferrari’s cornering speed is “unbelievable”) highlights competitive on-track performance, which boosts brand halo and sponsorship/marketing value. Read More.

External praise from competitors (e.g., Lando Norris saying Ferrari’s cornering speed is “unbelievable”) highlights competitive on-track performance, which boosts brand halo and sponsorship/marketing value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari published its official driver programmes for 2026 endurance racing, reinforcing motorsport commitments that support long-term brand equity. Read More.

Ferrari published its official driver programmes for 2026 endurance racing, reinforcing motorsport commitments that support long-term brand equity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Fans reacted positively to Lewis Hamilton’s communication with Ferrari’s new race engineer—good PR but limited direct corporate/financial impact. Read More.

Fans reacted positively to Lewis Hamilton’s communication with Ferrari’s new race engineer—good PR but limited direct corporate/financial impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Entertainment/enthusiast coverage (drag race video between F8 Tributo and 488 Pista) drives consumer interest, but minimal near-term effect on fundamentals. Read More.

Entertainment/enthusiast coverage (drag race video between F8 Tributo and 488 Pista) drives consumer interest, but minimal near-term effect on fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Feature pieces and owner stories (e.g., reflections on owning iconic Ferraris) help brand perception but are not material to near-term shares. Read More.

Feature pieces and owner stories (e.g., reflections on owning iconic Ferraris) help brand perception but are not material to near-term shares. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Race coverage criticized Ferrari’s Australian GP performance (“bottled” race; Mercedes outshone Ferrari), which creates short-term reputational and execution concerns for its F1 flagship. Read More.

Race coverage criticized Ferrari’s Australian GP performance (“bottled” race; Mercedes outshone Ferrari), which creates short-term reputational and execution concerns for its F1 flagship. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Controversy around strategy in Australia—Ferrari publicly defended its calls (“no regrets”)—may signal management/stewardship questions that traders can punish in the short term. Read More.

Controversy around strategy in Australia—Ferrari publicly defended its calls (“no regrets”)—may signal management/stewardship questions that traders can punish in the short term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver comments and punditry (Leclerc likening racing to “Mario Kart”; other critical headlines including messages from Lewis Hamilton) add noise and can feed short-term volatility. Read More.

Driver comments and punditry (Leclerc likening racing to “Mario Kart”; other critical headlines including messages from Lewis Hamilton) add noise and can feed short-term volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several critical/pressure pieces signal that motorsport setbacks are the main near-term risk to sentiment despite solid capital allocation and brand strength. Read More.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company’s core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

