Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $115.95

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.9474.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $16,879,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $54,999,049.40. This represents a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock worth $42,639,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 768,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,955,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,991,000 after purchasing an additional 630,389 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

