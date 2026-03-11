BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) versus Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Critical Comparison

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Financial and BitFuFu”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $508.02 million 3.64 $51.77 million $0.51 34.86 BitFuFu $463.33 million 0.92 $53.96 million $0.39 6.54

Risk and Volatility

BitFuFu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Columbia Financial. BitFuFu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Columbia Financial and BitFuFu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 BitFuFu 1 2 3 0 2.33

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.39%. BitFuFu has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 140.20%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 10.19% 4.69% 0.49% BitFuFu 13.57% 16.60% 7.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BitFuFu beats Columbia Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans, such as automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services comprising remote deposit, lockbox service, sweep accounts, and escrow services. The company operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

