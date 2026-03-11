Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,063,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963,988 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $232,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,574,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,527,000 after buying an additional 110,433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,424,000 after acquiring an additional 131,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 128.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,089,000 after buying an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hasbro by 15.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,634,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,505,000 after acquiring an additional 346,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina M. Goetter sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $1,285,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,144.66. This represents a 15.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $19,705,915.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 303,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $106.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

