Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $310,133.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,098. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $175,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,431.80. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 60,801 shares of company stock worth $2,683,986 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Featured Stories

