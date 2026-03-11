Capital International Inc. CA Makes New $7.54 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,295,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 11.0%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,282.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,469.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,595.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,193.09 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,994.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565 over the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

