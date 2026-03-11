AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $34.93 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $119.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AIRS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirSculpt Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Jorey Chernett acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 6,322,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,811,664.81. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 155,600 shares of company stock worth $284,100. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AirSculpt Technologies by 128.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 626,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 76,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

