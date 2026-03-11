The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Receives $24.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.2727.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AES from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of AES stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. AES has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

AES last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. AES had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 232.5% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AES by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in AES by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 7,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

