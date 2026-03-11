Century Casinos (CNTY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Century Casinos to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $142.0630 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Century Casinos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veradace Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $2,076,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Casinos by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 136,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 18.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTY

Century Casinos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international gaming and entertainment company that owns and operates casino properties across North America and Europe. The company offers a full range of gaming services, including slot machines, table games, poker rooms and sports wagering, complemented by hotel accommodations, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and meeting facilities.

In the United States, Century Casinos’ portfolio includes Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek and Century Casino & Hotel Central City in Colorado, as well as Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.