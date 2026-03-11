What is Small Cap Consu’s Estimate for BWMX FY2026 Earnings?

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Small Cap Consu lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BWMX. Zacks Research raised Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BWMX opened at $17.40 on Monday. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 87.14% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

