FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TFPM Issued By Scotiabank

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $39.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.92 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 61.74% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

