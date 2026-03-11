Bachem (BCHMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bachem (OTCMKTS:BCHMF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Bachem to post earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $466.9280 million for the quarter.

Bachem Stock Performance

BCHMF opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. Bachem has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCHMF shares. UBS Group upgraded Bachem to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bachem in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Bachem

Bachem Holding AG is a Switzerland?based specialty biochemical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of peptides and oligonucleotides. Serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients as well as academic research institutions, the company offers a broad spectrum of products ranging from custom peptide synthesis for research applications to clinical and commercial?grade active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Bachem’s expertise extends to process development, scale?up and GMP?compliant production, supporting projects in therapeutic areas such as oncology, metabolic disorders and infectious diseases.

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Bubendorf, Switzerland, Bachem has grown through strategic investments in production capacity and the acquisition of complementary peptide and oligonucleotide technologies.

