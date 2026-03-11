What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Yelp FY2028 Earnings?

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The local business review company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $359.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yelp from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

In other Yelp news, Director Dan Jedda sold 1,464 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $30,773.28. Following the sale, the director owned 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $359,442. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,136.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 253,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,258.52. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,264 shares of company stock worth $6,501,015. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,633 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 142,943 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company’s flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

