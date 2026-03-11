Brokers Offer Predictions for Kura Oncology FY2027 Earnings

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2028 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $11.61 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $26.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $817.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.22. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.71 million. Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 412.95% and a negative return on equity of 102.59%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brian T. Powl sold 6,414 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $54,262.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,506.50. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 7,142 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $60,421.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 145,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,112.82. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $537,176. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, the company leverages expertise in molecular biology and precision medicine to identify key drivers of cancer growth and design small-molecule inhibitors that block those pathways. Kura’s research platform integrates genomic insights with medicinal chemistry to advance candidates against well-validated targets in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead clinical candidate, tipifarnib, is a farnesyltransferase inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of HRAS-mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and various non-small cell lung cancers.

