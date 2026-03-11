Purple Innovation (PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $139.8080 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 4:05 PM ET.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

Shares of PRPL opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc is a consumer products company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of comfort technology for the sleep and home furnishings markets. Best known for its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer “Grid” technology, the company engineers mattresses, pillows and cushions that aim to combine pressure relief, support and temperature neutrality. Purple offers an array of sleep products alongside related lifestyle and wellness solutions.

The company’s product portfolio includes mattress models in various sizes and thicknesses, adjustable bed frames, pillows, sheets and mattress protectors, as well as seat cushions and pet beds.

See Also

