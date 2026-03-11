Joint (JYNT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $14.1170 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Joint has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a PE ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, major shareholder Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $167,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,638,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,240. This represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $348,981 in the last 90 days. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Joint by 47.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 273,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 88,486 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Joint by 18.7% during the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 449,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 70,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Chiropractic, Inc, doing business as Joint (NASDAQ: JYNT), is a franchisor and operator of outpatient chiropractic clinics in the United States. Under its flagship The Joint Chiropractic brand, the company offers membership-based, cash-focused spinal adjustment services designed to promote accessible, routine care for neck and back discomfort. By removing insurance requirements and offering walk-in visits, Joint aims to streamline the patient experience and reduce cost barriers to ongoing chiropractic treatment.

Joint’s growth strategy centers on partnering with franchisees to expand its network of clinics.

