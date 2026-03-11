Capital International Sarl Makes New Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,768,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $1,180,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $136.80 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

