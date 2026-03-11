Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142,872 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,814,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,957,000 after purchasing an additional 88,723 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,730,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,266,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $240.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $248.18. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.36 and a 200 day moving average of $211.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.