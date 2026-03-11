Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,573,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 40,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.11% of Copa worth $543,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Copa by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Copa by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Copa Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $156.41. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $962.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 18.57%.Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Copa’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA (NYSE:CPA) is a Panama?based aviation holding company that provides passenger and cargo air transportation across the Americas and the Caribbean. Through its principal subsidiary, Copa Airlines, the company operates a modern fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, offering scheduled flights that connect passengers through its Tocumen International Airport hub in Panama City. The company also offers dedicated cargo services under the Copa Cargo brand, leveraging belly hold capacity on its passenger flights to transport freight throughout its network.

The roots of Copa Holdings trace back to 1947, when Compañía Panameña de Aviación began operations as the flag carrier of Panama.

