DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $6.0620 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $194.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,371,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $172,715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 274.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after buying an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $579,226,000 after buying an additional 391,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $64,693,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $246.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

