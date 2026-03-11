Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $60.3170 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Shares of VFF opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $407.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,724,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 2,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 958,511 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Zacks Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc is a North American agricultural company specializing in greenhouse cultivation of fresh produce and cannabis. Through its wholly owned operations, the company grows a variety of high-quality vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers and sweet peppers, using controlled-environment agriculture techniques designed to maximize yield and sustainability. Village Farms leverages advanced climate and hydroponic systems to deliver consistent year-round supply to major grocery retailers across the United States and Canada.

In its produce segment, Village Farms operates large-scale greenhouse facilities in Texas and Canada.

Featured Stories

