Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MC FY2026 Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $487.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.17 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.90. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 37.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $172,065.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,967.63. The trade was a 35.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

