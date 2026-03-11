Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook for Linamar FY2026 Earnings

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linamar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.23. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $11.43 per share.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$103.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.40.

Linamar Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$88.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.37. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$43.84 and a 1 year high of C$98.65.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Linamar had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

In other news, insider Alexander Drolc sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.00, for a total value of C$37,576.00. 33.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp is a diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products. The Company’s Industrial segment operates the Skyjack and MacDon brands, It manufactures products for the Aerial Work Platform and Agricultural industries, respectively. The Mobility segment features vertically integrated operations to combine expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly of components and systems for electric and traditional vehicle applications. In addition, McLaren Engineering and eLIN Product Solutions Group provide design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment.

