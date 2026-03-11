Kendall Capital Management Has $24.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up 5.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned approximately 1.54% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 328,098 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 186,649 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 621,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,288.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 70,363 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

