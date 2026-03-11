uCloudlink Group (UCL) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.
uCloudlink Group Stock Down 3.4%
uCloudlink Group stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 4.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of uCloudlink Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc is a technology company specializing in global mobile data connectivity solutions. The company’s core offering is a cloud SIM virtualization platform that enables seamless roaming for consumers and enterprise users without the need for physical SIM cards. Leveraging proprietary CloudSIM technology, uCloudlink provides portable Wi-Fi hotspot devices, embedded IoT connectivity modules, and eSIM products designed to deliver high-speed data access in multiple countries.
Through its CloudSIM platform, uCloudlink dynamically switches between multiple mobile network operators to optimize coverage and data speeds while controlling costs.
